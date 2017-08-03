They have to make sure that the president doesn't get credit for anything good.

The premise of the article is that since Trump hasn’t passed an ObamaCare bill yet or tax reform, he shouldn’t get credit for the stock market rise. President Trump has opened pipelines, approved drilling, worked to expand vocational training, and is working on helping community banks by reining in Dodd-Frank. He has expanded trade on beef with China and opened up trading of natural gas with Europe to give them alternative sources to Russia. He is trying to help consumers and small and medium sized health insurance companies, but the obstructive Democrats and some Republicans are blocking him every step of the way.

Instead of the AP blaming the obstructionists they are blaming Trump. Trump is doing everything he can by reducing regulations that inhibited businesses with his pen but unlike Obama he obeys the Constitution and must go through Congress to change existing laws. Trump is trying to move the power from DC back to the people where it belongs which should help the overall economy and stock market in the long run.

I do not recall a similar article from AP trying to take away credit for Obama for the substantial stock market gain while he was in office. I have trouble thinking of any policies that Obama had that were pro-business or pro consumer, overall, that caused the stock market to rise. He had policies that helped specific businesses (basically, the fictional green jobs) but I can’t think of any that sought to help the business climate as a whole. He sought to destroy small and medium sized and eventually large health insurance companies with ObamaCare, he intentionally destroyed for-profit universities, he intentionally bankrupted coal companies and went after other fossil fuel companies. He overregulated small banks. Obama’s basic policies were to regulate and tax. He sought to remake America by transferring power from the people to the government to create more dependency on government.

Instead of passing bills through Congress, President Obama ruled with his pen. He did not pass immigration reform laws; he unilaterally changed them and chose not to enforce them. He continually had the EPA, Interior and Energy Departments write regulations on climate change. These rules and regulations did not get approved by Congress, nor did the Paris agreement.

A significant majority of the media are going after Trump for not passing enough bills in Congress during his first six months. The first major thing Obama passed was the stimulus bill that passed one month after he took office. Even Obama admitted later that there weren’t many shovel ready jobs. The economy came out of the great recession around four months after he took office, so it obviously was recovering without the help of that stimulus bill. The stimulus bill did ratchet up federal spending permanently and massively increased the debt which greatly punished this and all future generations. I have a challenge for AP and others: Please list Obama’s policies that caused the stock market to rise especially since the result of his policies was the slowest economic recovery in seventy years.