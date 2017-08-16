But it's not the problem you think.

The problem, now and in our history, originates from white Democrats.

It's whites who elect Democrats, who fund them, who support them. It's whites who make up the vast majority of millionaires, billionaires, and their progeny in the U.S., and the vast majority of those millionaires, billionaires, and their progeny vote Democrat.

It's white Democrats who have made possible the municipal Democrat empires in Chicago (run by Democrats for the last 30,000 consecutive days); Detroit (22,000); Philadelphia (20,000); Baltimore (18,000); and Flint, where city residents drink water with lead in it.

A not believable but true fact is that Democrats have run Chicago longer than Stalin ran the Soviet Union, longer than the Castros so far run Cuba, and longer than the Kims have run North Korea.

It's white Democrats who have made San Francisco, Boston, New York, and Seattle unaffordable to most Americans.

It's white Democrats who live, breathe, and walk hypocrisy, in their multimillion-dollar gentrified brownstones and seaside mansions; as "environmentalists," gallivanting around the world in private, polluting jets; as gazillionaires who demand "redistribution of wealth"; and as politicians, who have scammed millions into buying the occult disguised as diversity and propagated the culture of victimization as the new celebrity status.

It's white Democrats who cheered with a fetish for socialist Bernie Sanders, a messenger of "free," even though he earns more than 96% of America; has a seven-figure net worth; and owns three homes, including a beachfront residence.

It's white Democrats who have been revising and whitewashing our history – the same way their murdering tyrant dictator influences did, and continue to do so today.

It's white Democrats who cause most of the commotion and violence at their riots, some now disguised as "counter-protests."

It's white Democrats who craft the narratives in the DMIC – the Democrat Media Industrial Complex (which is owned by Holly-weird, run by – you guessed it – whites).

It's white Democrats who invented the KKK, separate but equal, segregation, Jim Crow laws, and Rosa Parks at the back of the bus.

It's white Democrats who amplify the call that future generations of Americans pay reparations for slavery, even though not a single American today benefited from, or was harmed by, slavery.

It's white Democrats who wish to impeach a legally and democratically elected president, simply because their (white) candidate lost and lost badly, in a historic and unprecedented fashion.

It's white Democrats who amplify claims of "white privilege" and "white fragility." White privilege? Without whites, a Democrat would never get elected to any public office.

Yes, we have a white people problem, and there's no end in sight.