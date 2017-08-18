All in: The left is through messing around

"Russia, Russia, Russia" isn't working and may actually turn against the Democrats. What is next in their playbook? The usual racism page, although this time, it is for all of the marbles. With nothing to run on besides "Trump is evil," and with the Awan scandal ahead, they have no choice. Twenty-eighteen will be a bloodbath for them in a regular election, so they have to suppress turnout, if not eliminate it. More and more, Charlottesville looks like a setup. Jason Kessler, who organized the "Unite the Right" event, seems to have a history with the left. Aside from his Occupy Wall Street past, it is convenient that he we went Alt-Right as soon as Donald Trump was elected. When the Democrat mayor of Charlottesville and governor of Virginia directed law enforcement to actually funnel together the opposing sides of paid protesters and drooling mouth-breathers, a confrontation was inevitable. Along with the tiki-torch parade (exactly what happened in Ukraine) and great photos of Nazi flags, Hollywood could not have done better. Three people dying because of this incident was not a tragedy that could have been avoided, but an event to be exploited.

Since then, we have seen Donald Trump make perfectly clear statements that there were no good actors in this play, and we have also seen the media try to brand Antifa as simply some heroic demonstrators fighting fascism. Twisting Trump's statements out of context, the media launched a parade of tears and pearl-clutching from both sides of the aisle, damning Trump for siding with the Nazi flag-holders. There was no mention of the communist flags the left held or of leftists' history of violence. Throughout the last election season, we saw Trump supporters violently attacked at rallies, with the press calling it confrontations between "opposing groups of demonstrators." Now Trump supporters can be attacked with moral justification for being Nazis. The object will be to suppress turnout and to shame them into staying home or being silent. This tactic is the only way for the Democrats to win the next election. It did not work in 2016, and it is a long shot for them now. We have seen the recent drive to take down Confederate monuments that had been around for one hundred years or more. Enraged by Trump's press conference, the left is now calling to erase the Founding Fathers. Trump was not wrong in asking if it were to end with Washington and Jefferson – he just didn't go far enough. The left's goal is to eliminate the Constitution. Every argument made against the Founders can also be made against their historic document. Whether the left achieves this through elections or civil unrest, it has started the ball rolling, and it will be difficult to stop. Ebben Raves can be reached at ebshumidors@yahoo.com.