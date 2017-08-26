Today, PM Trudeau has a big mess in his hands and he's struggling quite a bit.

Not long ago, Justin Trudeau was the darling of the PC crowd.

Let's check this from Harriet Alexander:

Justin Trudeau has sought to tone down the warm welcome he promised to migrants, after arrivals at the Canadian border hit 250 a day, leaving immigration officials struggling to cope with the influx. The Canadian prime minister tweeted shortly after President Donald Trump announced the halt of the US refugee programme that Canada would still be a haven. “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada,” he said. But since the start of the year more than 11,300 people have crossed into Canada by foot from the US, with the surge due in large part to fears about Mr Trump’s immigration policy. Canada is on track to record the most refugee claims in a decade. The majority -- around 85 per cent, according to Canadian officials -- are from Haiti. In May Mr Trump floated the idea of rescinding a long-standing agreement to allow Haitians to remain in the country, meaning that a possible 58,000 Haitians could be deported in 2018.

And then 6,000 came and something hit the fan north of the border.

We are watching a couple of things here:

1) This is a bit reminiscent of then candidate Bill Clinton pandering for Haitian votes in Florida. He hit President Bush hard on the issue in the 1992 campaign and then had to back down when Haitians took him seriously and started "boating" to the U.S. Be careful what you promise because some people may believe it.

2) PM Trudeau decided to be anti-Trump in the world scene. Unfortunately for PM Trudeau, being anti-Trump on immigration was understood by many as an unconditional welcome sign to Canada.

So PM Trudeau had to back down just like President Clinton had to do in early 1993.

The moral of the story is that liberals love to pander for votes. Unfortunately, they end up disappointing Haitian refugees desperately looking for a better life or the millions of Mexican-Americans who voted for Senator Obama promising immigration reform.

Be careful voting for a liberal: He is likely telling you what you want to hear!

In the meantime, they are not playing baseball where the Expos did for so many years in Montreal!

