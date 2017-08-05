Science, from the Latin scientia, which means "knowledge" – that is to say knowledge based on demonstrable and reproducible data.

"I believe in science," he said smugly. Then, with deliberate focus and dramatic pauses, he tapped the Bible that sat on the table three times. "I believe in reality." Looking at me over the top of his glasses, he said with emphasized clarity, "This book is real, but that says nothing about the truth of the words written in it."

Whether it be Newton's Three Laws of Motion or any of the basic laws of physics, they are just that: laws – not an opinion or a wish, not a personally held belief, but an objectively existent reality. Moreover, because the scientific method is based in the same ordered reality governed by those laws, we are able to come to knowledge, to discover truth, and therefore we trust science.

At its core, scientific knowledge is what is obtained by employing the Scientific Method, a process usually defined in four steps:

(1) Observation of a phenomenon of the universe

(2) Formulation of a hypothesis to explain the phenomenon

(3) Use the hypothesis to make predictions

(4) Test the predictions, and modify the hypothesis in light of the results

Science is objective, not personal. Steel balls rolled off the top of a building fall to the ground – every time – consistently with the laws of gravity. That happens predictably whether you believe in those laws or not...and whether you believe in gravity or not.

Science is beyond politics. It relies neither on the authority of government nor on majority rule to determine what is true. While the scientific community does confirm through independent peer challenges and review, science seeks consensus in truth. However, as science illuminates truth that exists independently of mankind and its opinions, it does not believe that consensus is truth.

For the Scientific Method to be valid – the ability to hypothesize and test to ensure that the result is true, not just once, but with predictability – necessarily requires that the universe be ordered. A random universe would by definition be un-predictable. Science would not exist.

Hence, not by mere scientific proof, but by the very legitimacy of science itself, the universe is not random. Rather, it is ordered.

Order is not an accidental product of chaos, but is the expression of the process of ordering, evidence of a plan – which is in turn evidence of a planner.

We know the difference when we see it. Fluffy white clouds are random; skywriting is ordered.

The very existence of science is proof of what politically correct scientists refer to as "Intelligent Design."

The next question not only refuses to stay silent, but screams to any who love truth: "Who is this Intelligent Designer?"

Einstein, genius mathematician and scientist, asked and answered that question with what is now one of his most famous quotes: "I want to know God's thoughts. The rest are details."

As surely as ordered therefore knowable is the antithesis of random and unknowable, science reflects reality. Atheism does not.

As to the truth of what is written in that Bible, I'll let those words speak for themselves.