A little Sunday Schadenfreude, anyone?

Care to spend 60 seconds enjoying President Obama being mocked for his certainty that Donald Trump could never bring back manufacturing jobs? This tweet from the GOP’s official Twitter account does the job, and leaves plenty of time fopr the day’s other activities.

Isn’t it odd how a bunch of San Francisco liberals created Twitter and tried to make it into the usual progressive-dominated territory, only to have President Trump appropriate it as his tool for bypassing MSM gatekeepers? And now the GOP is putting out pretty good propaganda: 1 million new jobs in 6 months

209k new jobs in July

Unemployment rate at 16 yr low

Thanks, @POTUS! pic.twitter.com/5vQaEY9nQP — GOP (@GOP) August 4, 2017