If you believe that your Rights are inherent (in that they come from God), and not granted by Government, you might be a Republican.

If you believe in God, you might be a Republican.

If you believe that Western Civilization (America) has been a net good in the world, you might be a Republican.

If you believe in the Rule of Law, you might be a Republican.

If you believe in the traditional tenets of Marriage and Family, you might be a Republican.

If you believe that Gender is binary, you might be a Republican.

If you believe that equality is a function of opportunity, and not result, you might be a Republican.

If you believe that the Climate Changes and always has, but that “redistributing wealth” from the rich to the poor would not produce a marginal difference in CO2, or Global temperatures, you might be a Republican.

If you believe that your opportunity is the result of hard work, you might be a Republican.

If you believe that your freedom is greater when Government’s reach (into your life) is Limited, you might be a Republican.

If you believe in Freedom of the Press, but despise fake news, you might be a Republican.

If you believe that the “free market” is better than a centrally-managed socialized economy, you might be a Republican.

If you believe that your “right to carry” shall not be infringed, you might be a Republican.

If you believe that America’s Founding represents an “exceptional” symbol of self-rule, you might be a Republican.

If you support our military and police, you might be a Republican.

If you believe in labor, more than Labor, you might be a Republican.

If you believe that you deserve to keep what you earn and that you are taxed enough already, you might be a Republican.

If you look to your Pastor, Preacher or Bishop for moral guidance, and not a Hollywood Actor or Actress, you might be a Republican.

If you are disgusted by the actions of ANTIFA, BAMN (By Any Means Necessary), Black Lives Matter, and #RESIST, you might be a Republican.

If you believe in tolerance (of ideas), you might be a Republican.

If you love America, you might be a Republican.