Does IRS chairman John Koskinen have superpowers? Or does he know things so incriminating about everyone that he not only retains his job (in the face of demands for his firing ), but flaunts his ability to offer succor to abusive bureaucrats?

The Internal Revenue Service rehired employees who were previously involved in agency misconduct such as falsifying documents or having unauthorized access to sensitive taxpayer information, according to an audit from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. Considering that identify theft is a major concern, auditors wanted to inspect the agency to ensure the individuals they hire are of high integrity in safeguarding sensitive taxpayer information. The auditors found there were 200 employees who were rehired between January 2015 and March 2016 that were terminated or separated from the agency that were either under investigation or had some misconduct that caused them to leave.

This is absolutely unacceptable. The IRS has such fearsome arbitrary power over Americans that it must be like Caesar's wife and above reproach.

Newsmax reports (hat tip:Legal Insurrection):

Seriously: what can explain Koskinen's tenure and bizarre behavior? I hope it has nothing to do with all the secret data he has access to.