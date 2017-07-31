Who sabotaged health care?

On Sunday, I was eating my lunch in a hospital cafeteria and watching CNN, as that is the station that is always on. I got to see Bernie Sanders spewing forth that the health system is collapsing because it is being sabotaged by Trump. My first thought was how stupid and pathetic that is and how often Democrats, including the media, are spreading that nonsense. My next thought was that "sabotage" is the best word to describe what Bernie, Obama, and the Democrats did to the existing medical care system in 2010. In 2009, there were somewhere between ten and fifteen percent of Americans without health insurance, either by choice or, for a small percentage, because it was impossible or too expensive to buy because of pre-existing conditions. Instead of encouraging or helping this subset of people, they decided to take away choice for all of us. An indication that a low number of people actually have pre-existing conditions that cause them not to be able to buy insurance is that fewer than 500,000 people nationwide signed up for high risk pools prior to and after Obamacare was passed.

Obama, Bernie, and many Democrats' goal for a long time has been to get to a single-payer government-run system. They knew they couldn't sneak that through, so they did what they do best: they passed a bill that would destroy the private health insurance system under the guise that they were helping people. The compliant media supported them every step of the way, as they stacked the bill with massive mandates that would obviously increase costs substantially, while they continually lied that costs would go down to intentionally mislead the public and members of Congress who, according to Pelosi, had to pass the bill to see what was in it. Obamacare intentionally reduced competition while Democrats, including the media, said it would increase choice and competition, again knowingly selling a load of crap to the public. As premiums and out-of-pocket costs have exploded the past seven years and competition was reduced, Obama and his administration have hidden some of the increases with massive subsidies to the mostly large insurance companies left, as the overall private sector is being decimated. This was always the intent. They used money from Medicare, Fannie and Freddie, student loans, and other sources to pay the large subsidies. Obama illegally diverted funds to pay for the huge subsidies, according to the GAO. Somehow, that story wasn't widely covered by the mainstream media. Now that Bernie and others have achieved their wish to destroy the private insurance market, their solution is what it always has been: a government-run health care system. They have done nothing the last seven years to fix Obamacare, while they pretend they want to and pretend they will work with the Republicans on a fix. They know that the public wouldn't like the fact that they intentionally destroyed the system, so, again, they mislead the public by blaming Republicans, including Trump, for the seven-year collapse. They should campaign on their remarkable ability to disguise their intent to destroy the private sector wherever they can and making more people dependent on government. The Democrats and media should give a supporting Oscar to the CBO for willingly throwing out made up numbers to support them. Why do the media willingly spread the garbage that Trump sabotaged Obamacare after six months in office, when it has been intentionally collapsing for seven years? Are they that stupid or just willing puppets? The media say Trump has done nothing his first six months in office, but somehow they credit him with ruining Obama's biggest domestic achievement.