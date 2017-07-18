Who made Mark Warner, Adam Schiff intelligence committee chairmen?

Chuck Todd and John Dickerson and Jonathan Karl, that's who. When Meet the Press (NBC), Face the Nation (CBS), and This Week (ABC) invite a member from the Senate Intelligence Committee, or the House Intelligence Committee, to insinuate that the Russians elected Donald J. Trump , whom do they turn to for slanted comment? Do they ask for information from the chairmen of either intelligence committee? Absolutely not. These leftist programs can be counted on to bring the "ranking member" of either of these committees – that is to say, a knee-jerk Democrat partisan – to maintain what Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd now calls "the drip, drip, drip of Team Trump's meeting with the Russians." To view or hear these Trump-hate-spewing programs, one might be justified in concluding that Sen. Mark Warner is the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, while over on the House side, Rep. Adam Schiff heads that body's intelligence committee. How eager is Warner to create the impression of wrongdoing by "Team Trump"? On Meet the Press, July 16, he told Todd: "We have a counterintelligence investigation. Our job is to find the facts. Our job is not to find criminal behavior. That's the responsibility of Special Prosecutor Mueller."

Hey, Chuck Todd: Why didn't you interrupt to ask Warner and ask, "Since when did Special Counsel Robert Mueller become 'special prosecutor'?" Warner went on to tell Todd, "I've learned that there's a wide breadth between what is called in the espionage business 'a useful idiot' and full-fledged collusion." And viewers of Meet the Press are learning that there is no distance at all between leftist propaganda and the disinformation spewing from these programs. Warner also appeared, July 16, on Face the Nation and was introduced by moderator John Dickerson as joining the program from "Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts." Hey, Dickerson, why didn't you point out that Oak Bluffs is on Martha's Vineyard? Behold, leftist Mark Warner: another man of the Martha's Vineyard-summer-going people. At This Week, where Jonathan Karl followed the Martha Raddatz practice of treating Rep. Adam Schiff as if he were House Intelligence Committee chairman, Schiff asserted, "If any kind of understanding that comes out of that meeting [between Donald Trump, Jr. and Russians], you get us the dirt, you start leaking dirt on Hillary Clinton, and we will look favorably on repealing the Magnitsky Act [sanctions], that is a very serious crime." Karl did not follow up to inquire if Schiff had information that, in fact, a "serious crime" occurred. How can the public expect a Trump-hating media person to challenge a Trump-hating politician? Indeed, how can the public expect the media side of the Trump-hating media-intelligence complex to investigate reports of illegal surveillance of Republicans by the Obama administration, or the leaking of classified information and the unmasking of individuals, as part of a conspiracy to subvert the 2016 presidential election? The media-intelligence complex operates in the shadows. There is zero transparency concerning anti-Trump leaking from various "sources" to The New York Times or The Washington Post. These are sinister and cowardly people unwilling to come out in the open and declare their hostility to the constitutional system, pursuant to which the American people elected Donald J. Trump their president – for a four-year term.