Body language expert Judi James claims the US President “nailed” the historic handshake with the Russian leader and proved his superior status with a double-handed fist-pump at the event in Germany.

While speaking with The Sun Online, she said: "If this shake were a prize fight, and it nearly was, I would have awarded a points victory to Trump."

She added: "The gap was a sure sign of the pressure felt by both men at that moment but as Putin raised an almost wary-looking hand for the shake Trump leaned forward with an outstretched arm and offered his hand palm-up.

"This is an infamous power-trap and Putin had no option but to put his hand into the clamp.

"Once there he suffered an underarm-patting from Trump that made him look like the dominant leader, so much so that Putin responded with a pointed finger, which is the body language equivalent of drawing a weapon.

"Trump looked far more at ease here and the pose ended with Putin standing with his hands folded on the table while Trump continued to lean across the gap and pat him on the back.

"If Trump wanted to show friendliness but superior status I have to say he nailed it this time."

But according to social behaviour expert Judi, the Kremlin boss is also skilled at dominating his opponents when it comes to handshakes -- making the Trump defeat even tougher to take.

She said: "Putin is an adept power-patter, adding a paternal pat to his shakes with world leaders in a bid to register dominance.

"He also uses disarming humour as he did with Merkel, getting her to laugh with him as they shook to suggest strong rapport.

"With Trump though the huge spatial gap between the two men played to the US president's advantage."