Washington Post blames NoKo missile problem on ‘failure’ of Trump’s ‘naïve’ approach
There is absolutely no shame left at the Washington Post. After 8 years of the Obama administration standing by as North Korea developed its nuclear missile program, the Post headlines in its “Daily “202” briefing:
The Daily 202: Missile test underscores the failure of Trump’s naive approach to North Korea
Wow!
Ed Lasky responds:
Yeah.. because all the previous presidents weren't naive and pathetic. Obama, the Nobel Peace Prize winner? Carter, Clinton, two Bushes?
And how about the Iran deal that enriched Iran and thus North Korea, their outsourcer?
President Trump tried with China -- more than any other president. He didn't wait long to recognize that did not work and is now imposing sanctions on China.
How is that naive?
