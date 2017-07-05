Wow!

Ed Lasky responds:

Yeah.. because all the previous presidents weren't naive and pathetic. Obama, the Nobel Peace Prize winner? Carter, Clinton, two Bushes?

And how about the Iran deal that enriched Iran and thus North Korea, their outsourcer?

President Trump tried with China -- more than any other president. He didn't wait long to recognize that did not work and is now imposing sanctions on China.

How is that naive?