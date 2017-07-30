Being rich wrecks your soul. We used to know that.

Aiming to discredit President Trump by implying his soul is in jeopardy, a team of editors and writers at what the President of the United States calls “ the Amazon Washington Post " inadvertently impugn their owner, Jeff Bezos. Trump Derangement Syndrome strikes on the op-ed pages! This headline, and the o p-ed that follows are simply stunning:

With a billionaire real estate tycoon occupying America’s highest office, the effects of riches upon the soul are a reasonable concern for all of us little guys. After all, one incredibly wealthy soul currently holds our country in his hands.

The authors, a Professor of Religious Studies at the University of Virginia and a graduate student, lament:

Compare how old movies preached the folk wisdom of wealth’s morally calamitous effects to how contemporary movies portray wealth

And they conclude:

…it’s time to put the apologists for plutocracy back on the defensive, where they belong — not least for their own sake.

Somehow, it occurred to none of the newsies at the WaPo that their owner made headlines as “the richest man in the world” on an uptick in the price of Amazon stock. The spike subsided, and Bezos is back in second place, but everyone except the “elite” journalists now remembers that if you’re talking plutocracy, you’re talking Bezos.

Bezos seems to be using his toy the Washington Post and its writers to attack Trump every day, no matter what he does. He is using his vast wealth to shape our politics. That is pretty much a definition of a plutocrat, isn’t it?

The headline should actually be "Using political power to enrich yourself wrecks your soul."