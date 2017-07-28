Two years into JCPOA, Iran needs regime change

​July 14th marked the second anniversary of the nuclear deal signed between Iran and the P5+1 in Vienna back in 2015. This pact was reached fundamentally by sanctions against Tehran due to continuous revelations made by the Iranian opposition People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), being the first to blow the whistle on Tehran’s nuclear weapons ambitions.

The possibility was at hand to completely uproot Iran’s nuclear bomb-making facilities. The West’s appeasement policy in the face of Tehran and unnecessary concessions provided to the mullahs, parallel to the windfall of billions gifted to Iran as sanctions were lifted, only fueled the flames of war in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. Despite all the concessions provided, Iran has been anything but contained. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei personally sought to reach a nuclear agreement to prevent the toppling of his regime. For four years he personally supervised over the nuclear talks, even prior to the tenure of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. “In 2012 the country faced an oil-for-food program, similar to the measures that destroyed the state of Iraq and caused the fall of Saddam Hussein’s rule in a matter of days. Our regional rivals and enemies were hoping the head of the snake be chopped off soon,” according to the July 16th edition of the Iran Daily. The international community expected the JCPOA to launch the mullahs’ behavioral shift and containment. The West, however, failed to understand that, as Khamenei recently described, “any change in behavior means regime change.” Iran neither could nor had the will to respond positively to the international community’s request for change.