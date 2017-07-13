« Trump’s biggest mistake – not going after Hillary
July 13, 2017

Tucker Carlson Scores Some Cred on the Left

By Thomas Lifson

Ever since he inherited Bill O’Reilly’s Fox News time slot, Tucker Carlson has been holding interview subjects up to critical inquiry. Carlson does his homework  often citing their previous statements or writing, and exposing hypocrisy, mendaciousness, shallowness, ignorance, and the occasional surreal experience

...to the point where people actually fall apart, destroyed by the Demolition Man. Last night, I felt sadness watching one such demolition of a man I once respected, but was astounded this morning to learn (via Gateway Pundit and Mike Cernovich) that arch-leftist Max Blumenthal (spawn of Sidney Blumenthal) had taken favorable note of it on Twitter:

 

 

Tucker held Trump-hater Max Boot accountable for his track record as an overseas military intervention enthusiast, shall we say.

He also hit back on the tweet Boot had posted the day before, during Carlson's broadcast:

 


 

Boot clearly could not deal with the challenge and resorted to never answering direct questions, but launching extended narratives, and talking over the host’s responses. I also though his eyes were disturbing in demeanor, but maybe that’s just me.  Carlson, for his part, hit back, something conservative do not always do.

You can watch via the Blumenthal tweet, or in the video embedded below:

