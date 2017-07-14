The January 4 ad having failed in its aim, the organization behind the ad -- www.refusefascism.org -- is bringing its Hate Trump/Pence message to the nation this Saturday, July 15, with protests scheduled mainly at locations in Deep Blue America, including New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angles. Boston, and Seattle. (Other cities include Detroit and Philadelphia, cities in states, Michigan and Pennsylvania, that narrowly voted for Trump/Pence.)

On January 4, 2017, The New York Times printed a full-page ad calling on the American people to: "STOP THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME BEFORE IT STARTS." Signers included Bill Ayers, co-founder of the Weather Underground, a revolutionary- left group, known for its deadly bombings, and reportedly a friend of former President Barack Obama.

The theme of the July 15 demonstrations is "Protest and Demand -- THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME MUST GO!" As of the date of this writing, it is not clear if any Democrat -- or Republican -- anti-Trump elected officials will participate. Nor has it been suggested that officials from the Obama administration -- National Security Adviser Susan Rice, or former CIA director John Brennan -- will take part. Nor is there word that Senator John McCain will attend one of these Trump-Pence Hate gatherings to declare: This reminds me of my involvement in the Maidan protests in Kiev, a few years ago, when Ukraine overthrew its duly-elected president."

Protest material does not set forth plans for the federal government, once Trump and Pence "GO!" Certainly, the July 15 demonstrations must have a deleterious impact on our democratic institutions, and erode confidence in our election process. And haven't leftists been claiming, since November 8, that this has been the intention of the Kremlin?

Evan McMullin, in a New York Times op-ed piece, December 5, 2016, pointed out:

"Authoritarians often exaggerate their popular support to boost their perceived legitimacy. But the deeper objective is to weaken the democratic institutions that limit their power. Eroding confidence in voting, elections, and representative bodies gives them a freer hand to wield power.”

McMullin was identified by the Times as "a former C.I.A. officer [who] was a conservative independent presidential candidate in 2016." The print title of his op-ed ,"The Constitution in Danger," appears on-line, as "Trump's Threat to the Constitution."

In view of John Brennan's apparently contributions to the "Trump must go" campaign, should we be surprised that "a former C.I.A. officer" sought to draw votes from candidate Trump and, after his election, charged Donald J. Trump as a threat to the Constitution, putting him in the Trump Hating mainstream?

Material promoting the July 15 Hate Trump demonstrations include this battle cry: "We will not accept the cruel and brutal future of the Trump/Pence Regime...they must GO!" This theme appears in the ravings of New York Times Trump Hate columnists and, certainly, in the Republican-Hate propaganda spewed by congressional Democrats, with nary a reply from the Republicans.

Will congressional Republicans ever realize that they are as much a target of the totalitarian left as is President Trump? Another propaganda assertion in the July 15 Trump Hate material declares:

"Group after group is demonized and targeted along a trajectory leading to real horrors. We must not let this be normalized. History has shown that fascism must be stopped before it becomes too late."

Is there no Republican who will respond: The totalitarian left thrives on political hate speech to demonize its perceived enemies for the express purpose of normalizing dictatorial rule. History has shown that failure to counter the brutal speech of the left leads to decades of miserable existence under brutal leftist dictatorships.

In truth, the Constitution is threatened by the Trump Hate forces who demand the overthrow of the November 8, 2016 election. Should we not recall that Hillary Clinton declared, at the third presidential debate with Donald Trump, that she was horrified by his refusal to declare he would accept the results of the election.

What does the July 15 demonstration signify if not the ongoing refusal of the left to accept the election of Donald J. Trump as president? This comment by New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow, November 26, 2016, is not, I sense, atypical of leftists:

"I have not only an ethical and professional duty to call out how obscene your very existence is at the top of American government; I have a moral obligation to do so."

Are there no Republican officials who find the left's assault on our democratic institutions "horrifying?" Are there no Republican officials who recognize a moral obligation to honor their oath to defend our Constitution against attack -- even when leftists are the attacking force?