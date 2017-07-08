Citing the work of Sen. Ron Johnson at the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, Strassel points out:

In her July 7 Wall Street Journal column, " Washington's Leak Mob ," Kimberly Strassel wonders why special counsel Robert Mueller is not investigating "the crimes that occur constantly and actually harm national security, even if they're routinely ignored by a self-interested media. We are talking of course about the serial leaking of sensitive information, the daily profession of a new government elite akin to an organized crime network."

"The first 126 days of the Trump administration featured 125 stories that leaked harmful information. Just under one a day..." She goes on: "The Trump leaks show the sweeping nature of this enterprise, coming as they have from 'U.S. officials,' 'former U.S. officials,' 'senior U.S. officials,' 'intelligence officials,' 'national security officials,' 'Justice Department officials,' 'defense officials,' and 'law-enforcement officials.'"

Strassel continues: "One story cited more than two dozen anonymous sources. Alarmingly, the titles and the nature of the information disclosed, indicate that many leaks are coming directly from the U.S. intelligence community."

"...What's been disclosed? The contents of wiretapped information. The names of individuals the U.S. monitors, and where they are located. The communications channels used to monitor targets. Which agencies are monitoring. Intelligence intercepts. FBI interviews. Grand jury subpoenas. Secret surveillance-court details. Internal discussions. Military intelligence operations. The contents of the president's calls with foreign leaders."

Strassel continues: "One March story divulged sensitive FBI date on U.S. border vulnerabilities, in hopes of undercutting Mr. Trump's travel order."

"...This is lawbreaking, in the aid of a political hit job. The leaking syndicate can't claim whistleblower status, since it has yet to leak a piece of evidence showing Trump wrongdoing. This is about taking out a president."

Those who are quick to blurt out -- "the president is not above the law"-- apparently believe that the law is for them to toy with, for the purpose of undermining our democratic institutions. Is the media/intelligence complex planning to collude with Robert Mueller to manufacture "evidence" -- in the manner of the notorious Steele dossier -- falsely to convince the American people that the president is a traitor?

Strassel concludes: "Mr. Mueller is sitting astride a leak crime wave, run by a bureaucratic underworld that is happy to harm U.S. interests if it maims a president. "

Politico, in a desperate attempt to help the "bureaucratic underworld" escape detection, posted a long piece, also on July 7, along the lines of the plea of the murderers of parents, seeking mercy on the grounds that they are now orphans:

“Officials at various national security agencies also say they are becoming more concerned that the administration is carefully tracking what they’re doing and who they’re talking to — then plotting to use them as a scapegoat or accuse them of leaks."

Madison, in Federalist No. 41, wrote: "A bad cause seldom fails to betray itself.”

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and CIA head Mike Pompeo must, for the well-being of this republic, do their duty to the American people -- to our Constitution -- and track down and hold to account the bureaucratic lawbreakers who would subvert the 2016 election. In seeking to overturn the election of a president, these bureaucratic leakers have betrayed their oath to defend the Constitution. By their lawbreaking, they have become enemies of our Constitution. Our elected officials in Congress must demand that Mueller not cover up the wrongdoing of the "bureaucratic underworld."