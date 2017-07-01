The vendetta against Trump

Say what you want about Trump’s latest tweets, or even his tweeting frenzy in general, one thing that cannot be denied is that this latest edition did not come unprovoked. Yet, from the reaction the of the media and various members of Congress, you would think he had just formally declared war on Russia or China or Saudi Arabia. Once again, the Left holds everyone else to entirely different standard than it holds itself. And once again, the Left has proven that it can dish it out but can’t take it. As Dana Loesch remarked on “Tucker Carlson,” “If you hold up mirror and they see their reflection, they freak out.” Leftist commentators such as Joe Scarborough love to “bask” in glory of the First Amendment, repeatedly and on public airwaves, calling the POTUS such juvenile names as “schmuck,” “goon” and “thug,” and of course, let’s not forget, “Hitler.” In a daily barrage, prominent and “attention/relevancy-seeking” celebrities feel free to make public remarks such as “I wish I could assassinate him;” “I want to punch him in the mouth,” “I dream of blowing up the White House;” they show severed heads; they depict shooting the POTUS in the head and performing plays containing a graphic assassination of our president to sell-out crowds. This is to say nothing of the attacks his family has had to endure by simply being guilty of the crime of being related to him. Ask yourself a simple question… Would you simply let all this blow over your head without a forceful response??

Donald Trump has made it perfectly clear over and over during the course of his campaign that when someone hits him, he hits back twice as hard. He also made “tweeting” a spectator sport. The Left reacts as if they had “no idea” this was in store. In fact, none of their reactions are purely spontaneous, but rather, well-rehearsed (and in many cases, well-funded) for just this type of occasion. Hardly anything in which the Left engages could believably be called, “purely spontaneous.” Just once, I would like to see the Left react to attacks from ISIS and Al Qaeda with a mere fraction of the fury directed at Trump’s. Sadly for our nation, these days, the Left views anyone with an “R” next to their name, a far greater threat than anything unleashed by any Islamic terrorist group. This is compounded by the Left’s personal vendetta against Donald Trump for audaciously daring to defeat the “woman who would be President.”