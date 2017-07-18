So, again quoting Miller, “attention must be paid” to what was supposedly being bartered during last year’s Trump Tower meeting.

Arthur Miller’s Willie Loman was told, “The only thing you got in this world is what you can sell.”

Rinat Akhmetshin said Natalia Veselnitskaya presented the contents of documents in a plastic folder that detailed what she believed was the flow of illicit funds to the Democrats.

Donald Trump, Jr. lost interest and couldn't wait for the meeting to end," however, when she denied having sufficient evidence to back up her claims of their having accepted “bad money,” advising further research was necessary.

Discussion of this plastic folder was absent during multiple weekend talking-head nit-pick analyses, including during the Sunday a.m. panels.

As usual, they revealed more of their personal biases than enlightenment about the hot discussion topic.



A useless golden idol got Raiders of the Lost Ark's plot going.

Did she read from it and then hand it to Trump Jr., leave it behind unread, or take it back?

Was it as riddled with obvious error as had been the infamous dossier -- allegedly concocted by Dems --that prompted Brennan to launch his investigation?

Indeed, was this meeting during which it was dangled conjured by Dems as a form of entrapment, enticing an intrigued Trump Jr. to approach it with glee?

It’s the Hitchcockian MacGuffin, a typically unimportant motivating element in a story that is used to drive the plot.

Think Maltese Falcon.

While munching upon this MacGuffin, the skeptic may wish to ponder Clara Peller’s 1984 query, uttered on behalf of Wendy’s: “Where’s the beef?”

Dr. Sklaroff is a lifelong political junkie, unresponsive to multiple rehabilitation efforts.