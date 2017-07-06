The strange silence of Paul Ryan

The Democratic Party has become the party of neo-Leninism. Lenin, you will recall, was fond of denouncing political opponents in the most vitriolic terms, and when he attained power as leader of the USSR, there was room for only one political party, the Communist Party – the party of Lenin. The hostility of the left visited upon President Trump is Leninesque in its vitriol. Two days before the election, the New York Times, for example, derided Donald J. Trump as "an arrogant and reckless tyrant." He hadn't even been elected yet. November 9, the day after his election, the Times called Trump "the most unprepared president-elect in modern history," "temperamentally unfit to lead a diverse nation of 320 million people," accusing him of lying "without compunction." Since November 8, 2016, the vitriol has become more extreme.

Where has House speaker Paul Ryan been? Ryan does seem fond of joining leftists denouncing President Trump by using the word "inappropriate" to criticize the president. Okay, perhaps Mr. Ryan believes that a president does not quite have the full First Amendment rights of our neo-Leninists. But how to explain the silence of Speaker Ryan when the neo-Leninists attack Republicans in general? Paul Krugman, in his June 30 New York Times column, promoted the leftist lie, accusing Republicans of making health insurance more costly for ordinary people so taxes could be reduced for the rich. And here, surprise, surprise, is a headline from the July 5 Times front page: "With Voters Riled, G.O.P. Senators Lie Low." (Concerning the health insurance controversy, whatever happened to the GOP's "A Better Way" prescription to undo the noxious Obamacare? Joseph Rago, writing in the Wall Street Journal, July 16/17, 2016, said that "A Better Way" included "a smart and cohesive health-care component to promoted choice and competition.") Consider: the Republican party is the only viable U.S. political party now existing that stands in opposition to the neo-Leninist Democrats. Not only are congressional Republicans unwilling to stand with the president against vicious attack, but congressional Republicans are unwilling to defend themselves against vicious demagogic attack from the neo-Leninists. If "Voters" are "Riled," it is because Speaker Ryan and the other GOP congressional leaders are silent. And what is political silence if not the breeding ground for deceit, demagogy, and despair? The political party that is unwilling to defend itself against vicious, mendacious, unprincipled attack is a political party that gives its voters no reason to believe that it will stand with them in defense of their liberty. "Denounce the Hate, Mr. Trump," blared the title of the lead editorial in the New York Times, November 11, 2016. Speaker Ryan, do your duty and "denounce the hate" streaming at the president and Republicans from the neo-Leninists. The political bigotry of the left is, today, what it has always been: a mortal threat to a free people.