Hillary Clinton’s plotting to hang on to power and keep her crew gainfully employed through the out-of-power years generates no end of flailing about, some of it comic, as in the grooming of Chelsea, the sole hope for a dynasty. But the quest for someone else to head up to political office arm of the Clinton Outfit while Chelsea remains unpalatable to the masses, no matter how many breaks she is given by the likes of NBC.

You have to understand that any politician who does a deal with the Clintons in the quest for greater power is going to get an awful lot of offers she can’t refuse. Ideally, the cat’s paw chosen should be good looking, at least presentable when speaking, and of nonwhite heritage if at a possible. And it would be better to find someone not so bright.