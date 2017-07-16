…the second time as farce
Hillary Clinton’s plotting to hang on to power and keep her crew gainfully employed through the out-of-power years generates no end of flailing about, some of it comic, as in the grooming of Chelsea, the sole hope for a dynasty. But the quest for someone else to head up to political office arm of the Clinton Outfit while Chelsea remains unpalatable to the masses, no matter how many breaks she is given by the likes of NBC.
You have to understand that any politician who does a deal with the Clintons in the quest for greater power is going to get an awful lot of offers she can’t refuse. Ideally, the cat’s paw chosen should be good looking, at least presentable when speaking, and of nonwhite heritage if at a possible. And it would be better to find someone not so bright.
That’s right: Kamala Harris. Emily Smith of Page Six tells us:
The Democrats’ “Great Freshman Hope,” Sen. Kamala Harris, is heading to the Hamptons to meet with Hillary Clinton’s biggest backers.
The California senator is being fêted in Bridgehampton on Saturday at the home of MWWPR guru Michael Kempner, a staunch Clinton supporter who was one of her national-finance co-chairs and a led fund-raiser for her 2008 bid for the presidency. He was also listed as one of the top “bundlers” for Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign, having raised $3 million.
Guests there to greet Harris are expected to include Margo Alexander, a member of Clinton’s inner circle; Dennis Mehiel, a Democratic donor who is the chairman of the Battery Park City Authority, even though he lives between a sprawling Westchester estate and an Upper East Side pad; designer Steven Gambrel and Democratic National Committee member Robert Zimmerman.
Washington lobbyist Liz Robbins is also hosting a separate Hamptons lunch for Harris.
That’s a big pot of money for Kamala to contemplate. And that bench for 2020 needs someone under 70.
