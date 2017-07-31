The noisy left has gone weirdly silent on Venezuela

As Venezuela transforms into a grotesque graveyard of democracy, the rabid left that has defended that hellhole in every circumstance over these past 19 years has gone weirdly silent. Jeremy Corbyn of the U.K., a staunch supporter of the Chavista project, is oddly silent, giving much merriment to London satirists out on Twitter.

Sean Penn of Hollywood fame has nothing to say, either, though the Twitterati are asking for answers. Oliver Stone has moved on to Putin-worship and has gotten circumspect about the great Chavista project he romanticized in story and film for so many years. Apparently, the cat has gotten Michael Moore's tongue, too. He's got nothing to say about Venezuela this time, either. Nor does Naomi Campbell, Hugo Chávez's biggest fangirl. It goes to show the moral disgustingness of the left that not a one of these people or any of the others who came down to worship the Venezuelan socialism project has anything to say about it now, now that it's gotten obvious to everyone that it was nothing but a dictatorship waiting to be activated, as it has been with this sham referendum giving the Chavista government total power. It's a sorry picture, because these people should be the first to rally round Venezuela's opposition and give them moral support. Vice President Pence has done that, and he has posted the announcement of it on Twitter, just as President Trump has threatened oil sanctions. This is what dignified, uncompromised leaders do. As for Penn, Stone, Corbyn, and the lot of them, no such prospects for that.