The new Hollywood terror

Hollywood is running in fear. Fear of a kind not seen since the years of the 50s witchhunt. In the past few days, filmmakers have confessed that there is one national leader that they dare not deal with in their pictures. A ruler notorious for his loudness, his crudity, and his boastfulness. Who has cast a sinister aura across the world scene. Who has acted as a disturbing influence on international relations since taking office under questionable circumstances.

That’s right – the film world refuses to acknowledge Vladimir Putin. At least two upcoming films have written Putin out of storylines in which he originally played a large role. Red Sparrow, starring Jennifer Lawrence, is a thriller involving a Russian double agent. Putin, although playing “a key role in the book,” was eliminated from the script as a “creative choice.” Of course he was. Kursk is a based on true story involving the 2000 submarine disaster, in which Putin played a prominent role. But again, he’s not around. Putin, of course, is not your garden-variety national leader. As a KGB veteran, he was involved in operations that undoubtedly led to bloodshed. He has been at the point of the spear, and it clearly shows in his demeanor and attitude. His actions as Russian vozhd, whether involving individual journalists, political rivals, or even entire nation-states, have shown a distinct lack of sentimentality. The Hollywood elite has read all this (something that they are very good it), have drawn their conclusions, and have acted accordingly. They don’t want no trouble, even if it involves facing only Putin’s crew of expert Internet trolls. But it would be good to keep this in mind the next time they – producers, directors, actors, all the way down to key grips and best boys, for all I know – once again start beating their chests about how brave they are, how fearless, how defiant. How they never back off, never turn tail. How they afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted. How they speak truth to power. Well, some power… some of the time. In the meantime, Tony Kushner, the elite’s pet gay playwright, is setting out to challenge Donald Trump. “It’s terrifying because he has all the power, but without the mental faculties he ought to have. I think he is seriously mentally ill, and the fact that he is in the White House is very frightening.” And yet he’s going to sit down, bite the bullet, and start writing anyway. Now that’s what we call “guts.”