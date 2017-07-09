Why is this? Democrats, as a political party, have literally denounced religion, particularly Christianity. At that same Convention in 2012, the delegates filled the arena with loud booing during the attempt to reinstate the word “God” into the Democratic Party platform.

Do you remember the video that was played at the 2012 Democratic National Convention, “Government is the Only Thing We All Belong To”? The title of that video is the crux of the beliefs of the left, not just in the U.S., but everywhere. In contemporary America, Democrats have become congruent with the left, and the belief that the government owns us is a pervasive sentiment.

Persecution of Christians was practically Obama administration policy, including lawsuits of Christians refusing to subordinate their beliefs to government mandates. Even the Little Sisters of the Poor were made to suffer for refusing to be a party to forced distribution of contraceptives .

In her book, “Godless: The Church of Liberalism,” Ann Coulter writes:

Liberalism is a comprehensive belief system denying the Christian belief in man’s immortal soul. Their religion holds that there is nothing sacred about human consciousness. It’s just an accident no more significant than our possession of opposable thumbs. They deny what we know about ourselves: that we are moral beings in God’s image. In the absence of belief in a higher power, government naturally becomes the almighty deity. Without God, humans are soulless creatures no better than wild animals, and it stands to reason that they should not be trusted with personal freedoms. We must therefore belong to the government.

Then along came Donald Trump. He does not believe in big government. He dislikes politicians, regulations, and bureaucracy. The people he has hired in his administration have similar beliefs. The Republicans, who hold majorities in both houses of Congress, also believe in smaller government (for the most part).

Imagine, if you will, that your religion has been usurped by priests or ministers that do not share your beliefs. Imagine that Satan has been elected Pope. (No, I’m not comparing Pope Francis to Satan. But there are a lot of strange things happening at the Vatican lately). This is the gut-wrenching horror that the left is currently experiencing. Their god is slowly dying, trampled on by heretics and blasphemers.

President Trump is not your typical politician. His penchant for prolific Tweeting is decidedly not presidential, at least to the true believers in government. Trump is a heretic in the Church of State. He does not take his role as secular Pope of the nation with the proper solemnity.

Trump says that he is “modern day presidential”. As such, the modern day president has set up his own rules. If these new rules failed him, it would be painfully obvious to him and his administration. But they haven’t, at least not to this point.

His Tweets have successfully driven his sworn enemies, the left and the leftist media, absolutely crazy to the point of making them lose focus on their mission to “resist” and sabotage his agenda. Instead they have become obsessed with his impropriety as the leader of their government religion. As a consequence, he deserves secular excommunication, aka impeachment.

Trump’s strategy is winning. He needs to continue to use social media to isolate and completely cut the leftist media out of the loop.

The American left has shown itself to be dangerously unstable. For them, politics is not a trivial pursuit, it is a deadly serious bloodsport, and they play to win. On the other side, Trump is playing political “rope-a-dope”. Like Muhammad Ali bouncing against the ropes to dodge George Foreman’s powerful roundhouse blows in the “Rumble in the Jungle,” he is fending off the relentless attacks of the left with stealth and cleverness.

American politics can be distilled down to whether or not you believe in a higher power than government. “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness….” Thus wrote Thomas Jefferson in the Declaration of Independence.

Are human rights endowed by our Creator, or bestowed by government? That is the basic question and conflict in America. In order to resurrect their government god, the Dems must destroy our Creator. But first, they must destroy our President.

Andrew Thomas blogs at http://darkangelpolitics.com