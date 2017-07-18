Gale Encyclopedia of Children's Health: Tantrum - A tantrum is an episode of extreme anger and frustration characterized by crying, screaming, and violent body motions, including throwing things, falling to the floor, and banging one's head, hands, and feet against the floor.

The left has always demanded we do their bidding for the “sake of the children” because “children are the future.” Everybody has to be a role model; the children are watching

All that went out the window with the election of Donald Trump. The left’s childish display of rage has been loud, violent, and incessant. First they went after the Electoral College demanding that we scrap it -- a political equivalent of swiping the table clean before storming off in a huff. Then they went after members of the Electoral College, threatening to hold their breath and turn blue unless the legal election results were overturned in their favor. The left indulged its singularly enormous ego by behaving like three-year-olds clad in rage-colored onesies.

Ever since it has been Russia, Russia, Russia, resist, resist, resist, riot, riot, riot, rumor, rumor, rumor. This amounts to only an alliterative outburst of self-centered conceit triadic. The left employs endless unnamed sources behind every unsubstantiated accusation every time.

Are these the behaviors one should model for the children? Stomp the game board and kick the pieces around if you lose? Don masks and smash windows if you don’t get your way?

An adult would sensibly understand that sometimes losing is a valuable experience – especially if it is used to examine oneself. Self-assessment at critical moments is a touchstone of fully developed human comportment.

I have yet to see even one leftist commentator call out his political cohorts for this incredibly prolonged display of puerile, uncouth, and unequivocally self-indulgent behavior.

An infection of virulent hubris staining every word and action is the only platform the left stands on today. Americans must accept vitriol and condescension as substitute for Democratic Party proposals and policies.

Lefties -- we already know you deafeningly blame racism, white nationalism, and even Nazism for your defeat. You draw from your comprehensive list of convenient, comfortable, and clichéd isms and ists to explain away this loss.

The real question is; can you think of anything you did wrong that cost the election?

It would be pleasant if you could quietly and honestly contemplate that question before joining us at the adult’s table.