The Associated Press acts like this is the first time a politician has brought up politics at a rally such as those the Boy Scouts put on. But think of Obama's speeches.

What is it with the chutzpah of the left? The left has given us socialism, National Socialism (Nazis), Bolsheviks, communism, and Obama. These are all things that are leftwing. Those were their ideas. Now they're hollering that the Boy Scouts are Nazis, just because President Trump addressed them, and like any crowd, they cheered. It takes some nerve to call the Boy Scouts Nazis.

Presumably, this leftist is thinking of the Hitler Youth, which was Hitler's ersatz aping of the Boy Scouts, an organization founded on Judeo-Christian principles in 1910. Hitler didn't believe in Judeo-Christian principles, to say the least. But he had his Hitler Youth, and its imitators all right. The Boy Scouts were not one of them because they were there first.

Here is a quote in the 3rd paragraph which shows the tone of the whole article. Bringing up Nazi's by an Obama official shows the tone of the whole article. I am sure there are no positive tweets out there. I saw the boys cheering)

“Is nothing safe?” Jon Wolfsthal, a former special assistant to President Barack Obama, wrote on Twitter, saying Trump turned the event into a “Nazi Youth rally.”

One of the Hitler Youth's imitators seems to have been the robotic children who were forced to sing, lockstep, to Obama's praise . The left thought that was fine and dandy. But not the Boy Scouts, who had nothing to do with Hitler, and whose scouts, as adults, heroically fought Hitler.

That's some nerve.