The kind of mind behind denying care to Charlie Gard

There's a scene at the end of the movie The Martian when Matt Damon's astronaut character is saved and everyone at NASA is cheering wildly. Some with tears in their eyes. ...except for one character: the head of NASA, who earlier had vetoed a rescue mission. He was not happy for the life saved. He was unhappy that he had been proved wrong.

This illustrates the working of the mind of every bureaucrat everywhere. And everyone in the audience surely recognized that. The director of the movie knew that we knew. We should keep this in mind every time some British doctor, who has committed his prestige to the proposition that Charlie Gard cannot be helped, pronounces the baby's death sentence.