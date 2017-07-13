“After that step taken by America, the position that we adopt is in the direction of not passing it in parliament,” he told the press Saturday at the end of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Basically, the avalanche begins.

And what I forecast the day the pact was dumped.

Which means, now's a good time to look for the London bookies to start setting up betting pools.

In my earlier piece, I wrote:

Meanwhile, this comes against a backdrop of ongoing climate skepticism. Officials from the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Australia, and the oil-rich Arab states have openly questioned global warming in the past. While any pullout depends on who gets elected to office, the reality is there that many officials want nothing to do with this economy-killing pact. As for China and India, sure, they want the pact – so long as they never have to produce any results.

So who will the next exit candidate be? We have got the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Australia, the Gulf states and from the TPM account, we can add Russia. Care to take bets as to when the next one will bail?