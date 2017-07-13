The avalanche begins: Turkey dumps Paris Accord following u.S.
Everyone knows a scam when they see one. President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord, and within about a month, Turkey was right on our heels, scrapping its role in the pact right behind us. They didn't want to be another pillar in some fake global warming establishment myth that would ruin their economy and empower eurocrats, just so wealthy greenie hipsters in the West can feel good about themselves.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday that Turkey will not be ratifying the Paris climate accord, citing President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon the deal.
“After that step taken by America, the position that we adopt is in the direction of not passing it in parliament,” he told the press Saturday at the end of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.
Basically, the avalanche begins.
And what I forecast the day the pact was dumped.
Which means, now's a good time to look for the London bookies to start setting up betting pools.
In my earlier piece, I wrote:
Meanwhile, this comes against a backdrop of ongoing climate skepticism. Officials from the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Australia, and the oil-rich Arab states have openly questioned global warming in the past. While any pullout depends on who gets elected to office, the reality is there that many officials want nothing to do with this economy-killing pact. As for China and India, sure, they want the pact – so long as they never have to produce any results.
So who will the next exit candidate be? We have got the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Australia, the Gulf states and from the TPM account, we can add Russia. Care to take bets as to when the next one will bail?
