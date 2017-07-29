Trump-hater Bret Stephens, recruited to the New York Times to add even more Trump hatred to its opinion pages, today calls the half-year-old Trump stewardship "the most morally grotesque administration in American history," while denouncing its "enablers."

Yes, I agree that a few of these people – led by DJT – make salacious and idiotic comments.

But I would call Obama's reign the most morally grotesque in history.

Why?

His foreign policy has led to genocide in Syria, a mass exodus of migrants into Europe that severely weakens that continent, allowing China and Russia to run rampant and – saving the worst for last – empowering Iran and helping that country develop what will be a nuclear missile assembly line. Iran openly incites and calls for genocide. Genocide is happening in Syria via Assad, Iran, and the Russians – thanks to Obama ignoring his red lines and enriching Iran. He screwed allies and empowered our adversaries.

Plus Obama's rampage against oil and gas helped bolster oil and natural gas prices. Trump came on board and sent signals that have helped to cause these prices to decline – hurting Iran, Russia, and the petrocrats.

Which presidency is the most morally grotesque?