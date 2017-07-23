Special Ops commanding general blames New York Times leaks for saving life of ISIS head Al Baghdadi
General Tony Thomas heads Special Operations Command for the United States Army, which makes him one of the most important warriors in fighting the defensive war against violent jihad. In a public conversation at the Aspen Security Forum, speaking with Catherine Herridge of Fox News, General Thomas appeared to blame the New York Times for allowing the head ISIS to escape. Fox News reports:
ISIS in Iraq and Syria has been “dismantled,” with tens of thousands of its jihadist fighters dead, but a promising lead on its leader “went dead” after a media leak, according to a key U.S. military official.
“We have absolutely dismantled his network,” Gen. Tony Thomas, speaking of Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, said at the Aspen Security Forum. “I mean everyone who worked for him initially is dead or gone. Everybody who stepped to the plate the next time [is] dead or gone. Down through a network where we have killed, in a conservative estimate, 60,000 to 70,000 of his followers, his army.”
In a wide-ranging interview moderated by Fox News' Catherine Herridge, Thomas, who leads the Special Operations Command, said his team was “particularly close” to Baghdadi after the 2015 raid that killed ISIS oil minister Abu Sayyaf. That raid also netted his wife, who provided a wealth of actionable information.
“That was a very good lead. Unfortunately, it was leaked in a prominent national newspaper about a week later and that lead went dead,” Thomas said. “The challenge we have [is] in terms of where and how our tactics and procedures are discussed openly. There's a great need to inform the American public about what we're up to. There's also great need to recognize things that will absolutely undercut our ability to do our job.”
That prominent newspaper would be the New York Times:
As Pamela Geller notes, President Trump took to Twitter Saturday to complain:
The Failing New York Times foiled U.S. attempt to kill the single most wanted terrorist,Al-Baghdadi.Their sick agenda over National Security— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017
Government by leak is now an accomplished fact, with members of the intelligence community sabotaging the president with the help of the media. The Fourth Estate is becoming a Fifth Column.
