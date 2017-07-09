Six-year-old armed robber at work on the mean streets of Chicago
The breakdown of civil order accelerates. The critical social bonds that constrain behavior in civilized society continue to disintegrate in tandem with the decline of families, in particular the absence of fathers from any role in childrearing among certain segments of society. History is full of examples of societies falling apart in the face of challenges after weakening themselves from within.
Chicago may be the best example, as certain sections of the city have become kill zones. But consider how far the rot has progressed. CWB Chicago reports:
Detectives are warning Near South Side residents of a robbery crew that includes a 6- to 8-year-old boy who’s armed with a silver handgun. (snip)
Each time, between three and nine robbers have approached victims and either demanded valuables or taken property by force before running away. (snip)
The alert (below) describes the offenders only as black males between 6- and 20-years-old.
Robberies have been reported on sidewalks, in parking lots, and in an apartment building hallway, cops said.
Map showing the approximate locations of eleven related robberies, according to Chicago police. | Batch Geo
Hat tip: Peter von Buol
