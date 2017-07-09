The breakdown of civil order accelerates. The critical social bonds that constrain behavior in civilized society continue to disintegrate in tandem with the decline of families, in particular the absence of fathers from any role in childrearing among certain segments of society. History is full of examples of societies falling apart in the face of challenges after weakening themselves from within.

Chicago may be the best example, as certain sections of the city have become kill zones. But consider how far the rot has progressed. CWB Chicago reports: