There are 23 fence-sitting Republicans who could go either way. Here are some of them:

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.) – Capito said she does not know if she'll vote to advance the new bill. "We have another meeting this afternoon on the Medicaid cuts," she said Thursday. "I need to really look at it, look at the score, I still have concerns." She has expressed concerns the first bill did not do enough to combat opioid abuse and cut Medicaid too deeply. Capito told Politico during the July Fourth recess that she will kill the repeal bill if it comes down to her. "If I have to be that one person, I will be it."

Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.) – Cassidy won headlines when he talked about how the bill needed to pass a "Jimmy Kimmel test" on whether it would prevent children with pre-existing conditions from getting coverage. Cassidy on Thursday said he was not sure if he would vote to advance the revised bill. Cassidy has worked with Collins on alternate legislation.

Sen. Bob Corker (Tenn.) – Corker was undecided on the first bill.

Sen. Steve Daines (Mont.) – "I look forward to hearing directly from Montanans on this legislation," Daines said about the first bill.

Sen. Joni Ernst (Iowa) -- Ernst did not take a position on Senate Republicans' first ObamaCare repeal and replace plan, and said she was polling her constituents to gauge their feelings on the bill.

Sen. Jeff Flake (Ariz.) – Flake is up for reelection in 2018. He said he would "thoroughly read and review it" after the first bill's release.

Sen. Cory Gardner (Colo.) – "If we can have opportunities to make the bill better, then by all means let's take every chance and (all the) time we can," he said of the first bill, according to the Denver Post.