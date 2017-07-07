« About that global warming settled science 'consensus'... | The left's hide and seek with voter information »
July 7, 2017

Scientists puzzle through effect of 'deep solar minimum' on Earth's atmosphere

By Thomas Lifson

There haven't been any sunspots for the last 44 days, and some scientists believe that the sun is entering a period called a "deep solar minimum," with unpredictable but potentially devastating effects.  But don't worry: even if we don't know what's going to happen over the next couple of years, it is still "settled science" (ask Al Gore if you doubt this) that in a century, the "Earth's temperature" will rise and cause catastrophe.

Meanwhile, in the short run, the science isn't looking very settled.  The New York Post reprints a story from the U.K. Sun:

The sun might soon batter us with a shower of deep space rays so intense, it could cause part of our atmosphere to collapse.

Space scientists reckon we are on the verge of a "deep solar minimum," which is a period of low activity.

Unlike the name suggests, this could cause an outer layer of the atmosphere called the thermosphere to contract – and it's not entirely clear what the effects of this could be on our planet.

Professor Yvonne Elsworth at the University of Birmingham in England believes that a "fundamental change in the nature of the [sun's magnetic] dynamo may be in progress."

It's backed up by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory's daily snaps, which have shown a spotless sun for 44 days in a row.

This led scientists to believe that it's nearing a tumultuous period not seen since 2008.

There is too much "may" and "might" floating around here for me to be 100% confident that the atmosphere will "collapse."

One finding I have arrived at (and I am a "social scientist" with a Ph.D. in sociology, after all) is that claiming catastrophe is a good way for a scientist to get attention.  Maybe even some grant money.

