The sun might soon batter us with a shower of deep space rays so intense, it could cause part of our atmosphere to collapse.

Space scientists reckon we are on the verge of a "deep solar minimum," which is a period of low activity.

Unlike the name suggests, this could cause an outer layer of the atmosphere called the thermosphere to contract – and it's not entirely clear what the effects of this could be on our planet.

Professor Yvonne Elsworth at the University of Birmingham in England believes that a "fundamental change in the nature of the [sun's magnetic] dynamo may be in progress."

It's backed up by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory's daily snaps, which have shown a spotless sun for 44 days in a row.

This led scientists to believe that it's nearing a tumultuous period not seen since 2008.