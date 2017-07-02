Cornerstone Christian Academy, a publicly funded school, was told certain scriptures “should not be read or studied”.

In at least some of Canada’s provinces, religious schools receive public funding for providing the education that government schools also offer. But with public funding comes control, almost inevitably. The UK Express reports:

Staff at the school in Alberta, Canada were told by email some bible passages can “denigrate or vilify” the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) community. The demand from the school’s funding body the Battle River School Division (BRSD) sparked outrage.

It seems that Canada has just changed its law:

BRSD said it sent the email following a change in Canada’s human rights legislation. Last week the Canadian Senate passed a transgender rights bill adding ‘gender expression’ and ‘gender identity’ to Canada’s Human Rights Code and to the Criminal Code's hate crime section.

So some “gender expressions” are protected by law (LGBTQ), and others (biblical teachings) are forbidden? That seems to be the case, when “protected class” thinking divides society into unequal groups with different rights and “protections.”

I still want to see the United States permit school vouchers to be redeemed at religious schools, but we will need to have serious religious freedom protections built into whatever law results.

Hat tip: John McMahon

Update. The U.K., too. Breitbart reports:

A London Jewish school has been failed three times by government inspectors because it fell short of requirements set out in the Equalities Act to teach LGBT principles in general and homosexuality/gender reassignment issues in particular. The Vizhnitz girls’ school in north London caters to 212 students and has been visited by the UK’s Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted) to determine if it taught LGBT issues such as “sexual orientation. ” Because it had not, it was gauged to have declined giving its pupils who are aged up to eight years old, a “full understanding of fundamental British values” and therefore the school is in breach of equality laws, according to the Daily Telegraph. “This restricts pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development and does not promote equality of opportunity in ways that take account of differing lifestyles,” the Ofsted inspectors reported, pointing out that the students are being “shielded from learning about certain differences between people, such as sexual orientation.” As a result, “pupils have a limited understanding of the different lifestyles and partnerships that individuals may choose in present-day society.”

Have any Muslim schools been harrassed this way?