So why are Democrats being blown out of the water on party fundraising for campaigns to elect Democrats? They're being trounced. Get a load of what Byron York has found and reported:

For 2017 so far, the RNC has raised $75.4 million to the DNC's $38.2 million. The RNC started the year with $25.3 million in cash on hand. Now it has $44.7 million. The DNC started the year with $10.5 in cash on hand. Now, that has fallen to $7.5 million. As of June 30, the RNC reported $0 in debt. The DNC reported $3.3 million in debt.

That's a pretty miserable picture.

The always scholarly and gentlemanly York attempts to parse why, noting the paradox of Trump's and the GOP's low approval numbers, but comes up with just partial answers.

Here's what I think the real reason is:

You have a GOP standard-bearer, President Trump, who shows up to rallies, visiting places the left would never go, places like Cleveland and Pittburgh and various military bases. He heaps exuberant praise on the crowd and their fair city and then whoops it up with them, clearly enjoying himself. Then he talks about winning. Winning so much they will get tired of winning. That's Door Number One for campaign donors.

Then you have a Democratic Party standard-bearer, Tom Perez, who last got his name in the news by using foul language, lowering the bar to gutter-level public discourse right in front of children. His party has gotten into scraps with windbags like Maxine Waters who started yelling when she got her microphone cut off at some party function for brazenly going over her allotted time. You have a party that places the needs of illegals above those of ordinary Americans and is indifferent to voter fraud against citizen voters, hollering about voter suppression. You have constant obstruction in Congress, along with nonstop Russia talk no one wants to hear because there is no there there, and a party whose thugs burn trash cans and tires to protest speakers they don't like on campus. And as York noted, they seem only to stand for disliking that winner up there, Donald Trump. That's Door Number Two for campaign voters.

Which to vote for, which to vote for? Through the campaign donations, the donors have spoken.