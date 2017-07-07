This may be good for fundraising and certainly delights her Muslim constituency, but its appeal to the rest of America is limited, shall we say, and creates a problem for the progressives who wish to pose as genuinely in the tradition of American politics.

Linda Sarsour is the flavor of the month of the progressive Trump-haters. She was co-chair of the infamous pussy-hat Women's March against Trump and claims to be "Palestinian," even though she was born in Brooklyn. Sarsour, who successfully led the fight to close New York City public schools on two Muslim holidays, is gleefully linking resistance to President Trump to Islamic triumphalism.

Video of Sarsour addressing the Muslim Brotherhood-linked Islamic Society of North America (INSA) meeting over the weekend has reached the general public and reveals her real plans and the end point of leftist agitation. Jordan Schachtel of Conservative Review summarizes the high points of her call to jihad there:

Addressing the 54th Annual ISNA (Islamic Society of North America) Convention this past weekend, Sarsour delivered a 22-minute screed attacking the Trump administration and called on the Muslim community to unite against the White House. Sarsour began the speech thanking her "favorite person in this room … Imam Siraj Wahhaj, who has been a mentor, motivator, and encourager of mine." She does not mention that Wahhaj was listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombings.

Good that she reminds us who killed 3,000-plus Americans in 2001.

Then, in a particularly vague, yet terrifying, segment of her speech, Sarsour said, "I hope, that when we stand up to those who oppress our communities, that Allah accepts from us that as a form of jihad."

Jihad against...?

"We are struggling against tyrants and rulers not only abroad … but here in the United States of America, where you have fascists and white supremacists and Islamophobes reigning in the White House," she continued. "When I wake up in the morning, and I remember who is sitting in the White House, I am outraged," Sarsour exclaimed. "This is not normal, sisters and brothers. Those people sitting in the most powerful seats in this country, is not normal." "We are struggling against tyrants and rulers not only abroad … but here in the United States of America, where you have fascists and white supremacists and Islamophobes reigning in the White House," she continued. "When I wake up in the morning, and I remember who is sitting in the White House, I am outraged," Sarsour exclaimed. "This is not normal, sisters and brothers. Those people sitting in the most powerful seats in this country, is not normal."

OK, so the darling of the left wants to conduct holy war against the POTUS, and the progressives think she is so swell that they put her in charge of the first big march against Trump.

I am not following the logic whereby the left rides to electoral triumph on the back of jihad.

Here are the highlights: