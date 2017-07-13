A teen took the opportunity to blare N.W.A's protest song "F**k tha Police" from his upper floor apartment in a building next to the church where slain Officer Miosotis Familia's funeral was taking place. Officers were gathering on the street below when Julien Rodriguez put the song on repeat and blasted it out of his window.

What posseses someone to deliberately try and hurt people who are already in mourning for a loved one or beloved colleague?

The kid apologized later - but only after the landlord threatened to evict him and his family.

Washington Times:

“This is the s– we face every day,” a police source “infuriated” by the stunt told The Post. Julien told the paper that he eventually apologized to the police officers, but only because his landlord threatened to evict his family if he didn’t. “I apologized because it was between the house and apologizing,” he said. A man identifying himself as the landlord said he has “deep respect” for the police and was planning to evict the family over the incident.

You can tell how heartbroken the kid is over his lapse in judgment. He's really broken up about it.

Julien said his anger stems from his older brother and best friend being unjustifiably killed by law enforcement, but The Post could not find any records to corroborate their deaths. Julien said he feels sympathy for Familia, “because she did not do anything wrong, but at the same time, my bro and my best friend died for no reason.” Familia, a mother of three and 12-year NYPD veteran, was ambushed and killed in the Bronx while sitting in her mobile command unit last week. She was shot in the head by a man with a history of criminal activity and mental illness, and police said he was behind an 11-minute rant against police on Facebook Live last year.

No doubt the kid thought he'd be a hero to his neighbors and friends for taking the rhetoric of Black Lives Matter to heart and deliberately inflicting an emotional wound on the police and the family of the slain officer. And then to lie about the reason and offer a phony apology? He should be evicted and not allowed to live anywhere else in the city.

Black Lives Matter leaders are being sued by a Baton Rouge police officer wounded during protests last year for "incitement." While we have to recognize an inherent right of free speech, we shouldn't have to put up with the kind of incendiary rhetoric from Black Lives Matter that leads to actions like that taken by the teenager whose "political statement" was so emotionally damaging to the police and the family of a slain officer.