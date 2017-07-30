Those who sound the alarm about global warming are usually the first to berate the government, business, and even their neighbors over how their emissions are killing us all.

But do they practice what they preach? A new poll by YouGov suggests the answer is no.

Washington Times:

“New data suggests that while most Americans are coming to terms with climate change, many aren’t doing much, if anything, about it,” writes Gregory McCarriston, an analyst for the polling firm YouGov, which recently queried a thousand people on their habits. “We asked respondents about their consumption of fossil fuels and red meat, both of which have been noted for their impact on Earth’s ecosystems. Commercial beef production, for instance, accounts for more greenhouse gas each year than all the cars on the planet. 13 percent of climate change believers said they’ve greatly reduced their consumption of red meat, and 17 percent said they’ve reduced a little. 66 percent haven’t changed their habits at all,” Mr. McCarriston says. “Climate change believers were also asked about how their fossil fuel consumption has changed since hearing about climate change; 9 percent have cut back a lot, while 54 percent haven’t changed their consumption at all,” he notes. A number of respondents have increased how much they recycle and practice sustainable waste management habits, like composting or reusing, since hearing about climate change. 53 percent have to some degree increased their responsible waste management, while 44 percent have not changed their habits at all.”

It's not surprising that many climate activists are sublimely unaware of their hypocrisy. Introspection among most on the left leaves much to be desired. They are apparently incapable of connecting their own carbon spewing behavior with the larger problem of global warming.

No doubt some climate alarmists like Al Gore are perfectly aware of their own shortcomings, but justify it by believing their work is so important, they are entitled to a little leeway in their personal lives. This grandiose self image allows for things like private jets, big limos, huge houses, and an even more fervent advocacy for others to do what they refuse to.