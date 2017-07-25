The old guidelines advised parents to tell their kids that:

Certain body parts don’t define male or female gender, according to Planned Parenthood’s updated guidelines on how parents should talk to their kids about sexuality. (snip)

A grand harmonic convergence seems to be enveloping the left, under which the fantasy that humans can choose their sex has become dogma that all most publicly endorse, even those who know better. Grace Carr of the Daily Caller News Foundation reports:

Women have breasts. Men don’t.

Boys have penises and girls have vulvas. I’m a woman — a girl who is all grown up — so I have a vulva instead of a penis. And you’re a boy, so you have a penis instead of a vulva. The new guidelines advise parents to say: Those are nipples. Everybody has nipples.

Boy, girl, man, and woman are words that describe gender identity, and some people with the gender identities “boy” or “man” have vulvas, and some with the gender identity “girl” or “woman” have penises/testicles.

Your genitals don’t make you a boy or a girl.

It doesn’t matter too much what parts someone has.

I must stipulate that technically speaking, it is chromosomes, not genitalia, that determine sex. Anomalies can affect the genitalia people are born with, and genitalia can be mutilated, removed, or artificially constructed out of other flesh harvested from other parts of the body. But every cell of a body has either two X chromosomes or an X and a Y. It is binary, even though there are people around who claim that sex is not binary.

Planned Parenthood busies itself killing babies in utero, all of whom are the product of a union between an egg from a person with two X chromosomes and a sperm from a person with an X+Y chromosome pair. No other possibilities exist. Without this science, Planned Parenthood would have to find other mischief.