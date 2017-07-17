Phony Democrats/Phony Polls

This morning I was treated to an article by the AP entitled "Dems strive to tell voters what their party stands for" Democrats can't afford to publicly state what they are for because the majority of the public wouldn't like it. Their policies could easily be summarized as: Democrats believe that more money, power and freedom should be transferred from the people to the government which is exactly the opposite of what the country was founded on. They have no problem making a greater share of people dependent on government instead of giving them more freedom to move up the economic ladder.

This weekend ABC and Washington Post were pushing as a news story that their poll of around 1,000 people that showed Trump's approval rating dropping to 36%. It is very easy to get the results you want if you skew a poll. ABC and WP dislike Trump intensely so they poll only 26% of their sample Republicans, even though many more vote Republican. That way they can publish this garbage as supposed news. How would the Post explain why Democrats have lost over 1,000 seats nationwide in the last seven years if only 26% of voters are Republican? Even though Republicans were cleaning the clock of Democrats throughout the United States throughout Obama's term, I do not recall any news poll that sampled more Republicans than Democrats when determining Obama's approval rating. Basically, a significant majority of the media vote Democrat and their polls are sampled and questions are designed based on their beliefs. Roughly 260 Republicans were polled nationwide to get this story. I wonder which Republican in Montana was polled?