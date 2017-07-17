Make no mistake, for all their fury, Democrats are demoralized, and the smarter ones know they are in trouble. If the lack of a plausible nominee, the lurking Clinton Machine, and the obsessive hatred driving away the non-fanatics don’t convince them, then maybe this will. Jack Heretik writes in the Washington Free Beacon:

Three high-profile Democrats, including the Democratic Party's two highest ranking officials, took part in a YouTube live stream on Tuesday in which they discussed hot-button issues, but the trio only drew 138 total viewers by the end of the event.

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez; Rep. Keith Ellison (D., Minn.), the DNC's deputy chair; and Sen. Al Franken (D., Minn.) took part in the YouTube live stream.

The three party leaders discussed health care before Perez left and the conversation turned to net neutrality. Jessica Gonzalez from the pro-net neutrality group Free Press joined Ellison and Franken for the discussion.