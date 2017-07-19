Of course Obamacare repeal is scary when you use terrifying fake numbers

Like almost every article written and every news report, not once does this article show actual spending for this year and actual proposed spending for next year. The amount is almost always higher for entitlement programs. Instead, journalists take previous fictional ten-year projections and compare that number to new pretend ten-year projections, and then they dutifully repeat the Democrat talking points of disastrous cuts. Then the media search for victims, and it is easy to find victims, because politicians from both parties have done such a good job making people dependent on government.

It is no wonder we are so broke throughout the country, because whenever anyone attempts to do even minor controls on spending, the media cry wolf. If the media printed the actual numbers, the majority of the public would know the truth and would know that the spending proposals are neither mean nor disastrous. Look at what happens when able-bodied citizens are required to work. A significant number of people were obviously abusing the system. A few excerpts from Fox News: Alabama began 2017 by requiring able-bodied adults without children in 13 counties to either find a job or participate in work training as a condition for continuing to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. According to AL.com, the number of those recipients declined from 5,538 to 831 between Jan. 1 and the beginning of May – an 85 percent drop. Similar changes were implemented in select counties in Georgia and by the end of the first three months, the number of adults receiving benefits in three participating counties dropped 58 percent, according to the Georgia Public Policy Foundation. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently reported that in 21 additional counties that restored the work requirement, there was a 62 percent drop in SNAP participants.