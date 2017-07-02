'In Paris, we came together around the most ambitious agreement in history about climate change, an agreement that even with the temporary absence of American leadership, can still give our children a fighting chance,' Obama said.

In an unprecedented attack from abroad, President Obama decried the "temporary lack of U.S. leadership," effectively questioning the legitimacy of President Trump to foreigners, as he wound up his luxury vacation in Indonesia.

His logic is that because President Trump doesn't want the U.S. taking orders from petty little unelected eurocrats someplace in Germany, there's somehow a lack of U.S. leadership. It's absurd on its face because most of the screaming about the pullout centered on a fear that other nations would follow the U.S.

As in, you know, following the U.S. lead.

Choosing not to participate in every little European Union not only is a leadership choice, it's what the voters wanted. We don't see, so far, much complaint from Obama about voters - though his minions have certainly weighed in.

The worrisome thing is how this irresponsibility will be taken abroad. Is Obama trying to get foreign leaders to thumb their nose at President Trump and oppose him at every turn? To undercut him by telling them he's the 'real' president? And the White House is his house? Sure looks like it.

In reality, it's his ego he's defending, he was all in for that Paris Climate Accord to bolster the global warming superstition and remains bitter at the dismantling of his legacy.

Leadership, and legitimacy itself, in his mind, is premised on how much U.S. leaders agree with his policies. Obama considers the U.S. state less important than Democratic politics. This is the same mindset that Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez have demonstrated - the state subordinate to the political party.

Is there any question as to why so many voters questioned this man's patriotism?