My explanation was that Obama was creating the kind of resume that would make him popular in Europe and Latin America universities. In other words, the anti-American corners of the world.

During the Obama presidency, many of us asked about President Obama's policies, such as closing GITMO, the one-sided opening to Cuba, the Iran deal never submitted as a treaty to the U.S. Senate, the premature withdrawal from Iraq and the fascination with meaningless climate change accords. How was any of this in the interests of the U.S.? It wasn't, but it was in the interests of Obama, or the man who longed becoming the leader of the world.

President Obama's latest speech confirms my fears. Here is Obama speaking in Indonesia:

“If we don’t stand up for tolerance and moderation and respect for others, if we begin to doubt ourselves and all that we have accomplished, then much of the progress that we have made will not continue,” he said. “What we will see is more and more people arguing against democracy, we will see more and more people who are looking to restrict freedom of the press, and we’ll see more intolerance, more tribal divisions, more ethnic divisions, and religious divisions and more violence.”

Maybe some one should remind Obama that The Supreme Court approved President Trump's ban on a 9-0 vote.

Obama's remarks are a bit interesting given thatIndonesia has seen a rise of intolerance. Of course, Obama did not say a word about that or about Raul Castro's lack of freedom when he went to Cuba.

We will hear a lot more speeches from Obama, such as the one in Indonesia. The words will have that Obama meaninglessness that characterized his campaign speeches, i.e. "hope and change" or "we are the ones that we've been waiting for".

Obama's ego does not allow him to retire, attend White Sox games or draw up ESPN brackets. Instead, his ego is calling on him to go out and save the world again and this time it is literally the world. We will see Obama spend time with his rich friends in the afternoon and then speak in front of some audience about economic inequality in the evening.

Obama's ego is also deeply bruised because the Democrats are at their worst standing since the 1920s and President Trump's pen keeps cancelling "44s" executive orders.

Nevertheless, we will see a lot of Obama for the next few years. He is also hoping to rebuild the Democrat Party, although that may prove to be a bit more difficult, given the reality of U.S. politics.

Get used to it. Obama is back, as he will remind us with lots of meaningless speeches and even a tweet here and there.

Obama has returned. Seriously, did anyone think that he'd go away?

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk), (YouTube) and follow me on Twitter.