Washington Post columnist Charles Krauthammer has been going after President Trump consistently, perhaps to ingratiate himself with almost all other reporters at the Post.

The following quote from his "Sessions Lessons" article indicates that Charles must be living in a cave:

Moreover, in America we don’t lock up political adversaries. They do that in Turkey. They do that (and worse) in Russia. Part of American greatness is that we don’t criminalize our politics.

Don't criminalize our politics? Where has Krauthammer been?

The Obama administration and FBI started an investigation and started spying on Trump in July 2016 either based on nothing or else a fake dossier.

The Obama administration illegally unmasked a large number of people, none of whom happened to be Democrats.

The Obama administration illegally spied for years.

The Obama administration threatened to put reporters in jail.

Democrats and a special counsel are threatening to impeach Trump for supposed collusion with the Russians, yet there has been no actual crime.

The Justice Department and Democratic attorneys general throughout the U.S. have threatened to jail adversaries on climate change for no actual crimes.

Obama had IRS target political opponents to shut them up.

...and now Krauthammer acts as though Obama never criminalized politics, yet Trump has, because he said negative things about Jeff Sessions and Hillary Clinton. Where has Trump threatened criminal action for someone who just disagrees with him? I would ask Charles: Where did Trump threaten to criminalize anything any of his opponents did that weren't crimes already, and why did he write an article implying that he did?