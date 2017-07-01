Irving provided the statistics as part of a request that the FEC issue guidance that would allow lawmakers to use campaign funds to pay for security systems in their homes.

The FEC has issued a handful of rulings on a case-by-case basis allowing members of Congress to use campaign money for home security, such as for former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.), who was shot in the head at a constituent event in 2011.

But House leaders have been reviewing how to give lawmakers more resources for their personal security in the wake of a shooting at the GOP baseball practice earlier this month.The U.S. Capitol Police has investigated close to 1,000 threats directed at lawmakers in the first half of this year, a top House official said in a letter made public Friday.