But they revealed they believe the reason behind the festival being scrapped is a coming period of strain for Kim Jong-Un’s country.

Koryo Tours believes a drought and fears the poorest of Pyongyang’s citizens could suffer malnutrition and even death could be behind the festival being axed.

The Beijing-based Koryo Tours said the "optics" of hosting a beer festival are not good with image-conscious Kim Jong-un eager to control the state's reputation.

However, both companies said they were not given a reason for the abrupt end to festivities.

Simon Cockerell, Koryo's general manager said: "It won't look great for Pyongyang middle class to be having a jolly good time while people are working on drought relief.

A long dry spell over North Korea's important growing season of April to June has led to predictions of a bad growth of rice, soybean and maize.

Despite state media releasing images of shelves stocked with food, speculation is rife there is little to feed to the poor.

Last year, citizens were advised to eat dogs.

The withdrawal of the festival was sudden and unexpected - and came just one week after the nation said it would hold the event and even reveal a new wheat beer.

Last week the United Nations said North Korea is heading towards its worst drought since 2000.

However, the cancellation of the festival comes as the first possible sign there Pyongyang is expecting problems.

The secretive state was previously ravaged by a widespread famine where at least two million people are estimated to have died between 1995 and 1999.