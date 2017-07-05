Polling on the travel restrictions has varied wildly since the Trump administration first unveiled the first executive order in late January. But after months of litigation and controversy, six-in-10 voters back the ban — and the survey suggests the actual policy may be more popular when separated from the president.

Asked whether they support or oppose the State Department’s “new guidelines which say visa applicants from six predominately Muslim countries must prove a close family relationship with a U.S. resident in order to enter the country,” 60 percent of voters say they support the guidelines, and only 28 percent oppose them. The POLITICO/Morning Consult question doesn’t mention Trump, nor does it refer to the president’s executive orders on immigration. That contrasts with other polls, which mostly show greater opposition to the policy. An Associated Press-NORC Center poll last month showed a 57-percent majority of Americans thought courts were acting rightly in blocking the travel ban. That was conducted before the Supreme Court’s per curiam decision last week to let some elements of the ban go into effect while the high court waits to hear the case in the fall. Republicans overwhelmingly back the restrictions, the poll shows. Eighty-four percent of GOP voters support the ban, while only 9 percent oppose it. But the policy is also popular among independent voters: 56 percent support it, compared to 30 percent who oppose it. Democrats tilt slightly against the ban, with 41 percent supporting it, and 46 percent in opposition.

There are few polls that better illustrate the axiom that it's all in the wording of the question. You can jigger the results of a poll simply by phrasing a question in a negative or positive light. In this particular instance, there was no mention of banning Muslims, and the question accurately reflected what the temporary travel ban is all about.

The wording of the poll question in the new survey differs from back in March, after Trump signed a revised executive order in an effort to comply with lower-court rulings against the initial ban. In March, respondents were asked if they "approve or disapprove of a revised executive order that prohibits persons from six predominantly Muslim countries without visas from entering the United States for 90 days and halting the processing of refugees for 120 days." Back then, 56 percent of voters approved of the order, and 33 percent disapproved.

The hysteria generated against the restrictions on travel and the pretzel logic used by federal judges to block it are overshadowed by the simple fact that a majority of Americans aren't stupid and recognize that the government wants to take common sense precautions to make sure that terrorists aren't allowed to enter the US disguised as refugees or innocent travelers.

The poll shows that the travel restrictions are a non-starter for the Democrats politically. More than 40% of their own voters support it. At this point, it would be surprising if the Supreme Court didn't allow the executive order to go forward given broad public support and the failing legal opinions of liberal federal judges.