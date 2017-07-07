Look, I didn't expect Donald Trump to win. I think most of my colleagues didn't, so we didn't expect to be in this situation.

According to Toomey, the Senate Republicans did not expect Trump to win, therefore they did not prepare before the election how to repeal Obamacare. This means that Toomey and his fellow Republicans were not honest when they promised to repeal Obamacare during the Obama administration. The House and Senate voted to repeal Obamacare, but it was an empty gesture with Obama as president ready to veto it. Worse, it was an empty gesture because the Toomey Republicans were not serious. Simply stated, they promised to repeal but did not prepare to repeal because they did not believe that Trump would win.

This is an incredible admission. Why have the Toomey Republicans been unable since the November election that Trump won, to their surprise, to unite to repeal Obamacare? What have these Republicans been doing since the November election?

Toomey did not support Trump in the election and has not supported him since the election against the vicious attacks by the Opposition Party that seeks to destroy Trump. Maybe if Toomey, and others like him, had supported Trump after the nomination, they would not have been surprised at his win and been ready to act.

It seems Trump must call the these Republicans to the White House to explain that he won, that they should get over the shock of his winning, and that he will win again in 2020. Maybe this will spur them to repeal Obamacare, fund the wall, and reduce tax rates.