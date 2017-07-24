New community features for American Thinker

The American Thinker tech team has just launched a new commenting system for our articles, blog posts and videos. The new system is called Spot.IM and it is replacing our old commenting system, which was Disqus. We made this change in order to satisfy the needs of our active community here at American Thinker, keeping up with the latest technology offerings as they relate to user comments. It allows our website to behave more like a social network by showcasing real-time commenting across the entire site. This system should be very familiar and retain all the features it had before. All old user comments and other data will be imported into this new platform so please bear with us on that front. It will work with your existing login information. New features include:

Click the "+" icon to the right to open a Newsfeed section, showing latest comments across the site and links to the article.

"Popular in the Community" section above the comments gives a smaller preview of latest comments and articles.

See the most recent influencers (via comments, likes) for a conversation at the top of the comments. Any questions / comments / suggestions can be sent to editor@americanthinker.com.